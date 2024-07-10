Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk

Imaginal Disk, the sophomore album from acclaimed duo Magdalena Bay, is slated for release August 23 via Mom+Pop Music.

Additionally, a new song, “Image,” debuts today alongside a video directed by Amanda Kramer.

“Close your eyes,” the band says. “Imagine a brand new, better you. Now wait 22 minutes. Now open your eyes. Meet your brand new image! Isn’t it amazing that the meat in our heads can do this?”

Following the “Death & Romance” video, which found True—played by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum—getting an “imaginal disk” upgrade inserted into her forehead, the “Image” video goes back in time to the waiting room where True stood by for her first fitting. Although disk infomercials playing on the televisions initially get True excited, she’s thrown for a loop when the upgraded consciousness she signed up for is different than what she expected.

MAGDALENA BAY LIVE

September 3—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

September 5—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom

September 6—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

September 7—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

September 10—Denver, CO—Gothic

September 12—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

September 13—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 15—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 17—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly

September 18—Boston, MA—Royale

September 20—New York, NY—Brooklyn Steel

September 21—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club

September 22—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

September 25—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

September 27—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips

September 28—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

October 1—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

October 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

October 3—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

