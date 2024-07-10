Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk
Imaginal Disk, the sophomore album from acclaimed duo Magdalena Bay, is slated for release August 23 via Mom+Pop Music.
Additionally, a new song, “Image,” debuts today alongside a video directed by Amanda Kramer.
“Close your eyes,” the band says. “Imagine a brand new, better you. Now wait 22 minutes. Now open your eyes. Meet your brand new image! Isn’t it amazing that the meat in our heads can do this?”
Following the “Death & Romance” video, which found True—played by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum—getting an “imaginal disk” upgrade inserted into her forehead, the “Image” video goes back in time to the waiting room where True stood by for her first fitting. Although disk infomercials playing on the televisions initially get True excited, she’s thrown for a loop when the upgraded consciousness she signed up for is different than what she expected.
MAGDALENA BAY LIVE
September 3—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore
September 5—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom
September 6—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom
September 7—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre
September 10—Denver, CO—Gothic
September 12—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room
September 13—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall
September 15—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall
September 17—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly
September 18—Boston, MA—Royale
September 20—New York, NY—Brooklyn Steel
September 21—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club
September 22—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle
September 24—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse
September 25—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl
September 27—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips
September 28—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn
October 1—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom
October 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre
October 3—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre
