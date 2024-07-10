Luna Li – Golden Hour

Today, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Luna Li shares her newest single “Golden Hour” from her upcoming album When a Thought Grows Wings out August 23rd via In Real Life/AWAL.

The new track is an addictive journey through Li’s inner monologue as a dreamy piano ballad blends exquisitely with the singer’s hypnotic vocals. Li gently pleads for “just a little bit more of your love,” as she turns the feeling of nostalgia into a flowy and mesmerizing experience capturing the cherished, yet delicate state of opening up to someone new.

“I wanted this song to feel soft and sensual, while also peeking into a psychedelic world,” Li reflects. “Golden Hour tells the story of an afternoon I spent with someone a couple of years ago in a meadow sitting six feet apart, drenched in rain water and uncertainty, but having a wonderful time experiencing a slow descent into love.”

Drawing from the enchanting surrealist aesthetics of 1920s cinema, the song’s music video, directed by Issac Roberts, evokes the yearning and nostalgia for the future that only romantic love can inspire.

FULL 2024 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Jul 25 – Calgary Folk Music Festival / Calgary, AB

Sep 10 – Voodoo Room at House of Blues / San Diego, CA

Sep 11 – Valley Bar / Phoenix, AZ

Sep 13 – Empire Control Room / Austin, TX

Sep 14 – Club Dada / Dallas, TX

Sep 15 – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs / Houston, TX

Sep 17 – The Masquerade – Altar / Atlanta, GA

Sep 19 – Cat’s Cradle – Back Room / Carrboro, NC

Sep 20 – PhilaMOCA / Philadelphia, PA

Sep 21 – The Red Room at Cafe 939 / Boston, MA

Sep 23 – Bowery Ballroom / New York, NY

Sep 24 – Union Stage / Washington, DC

Sep 26 – Bar Le Ritz PDB / Montreal, QC

Sep 28 – The Danforth Music Hall / Toronto, ON

Sep 30 – Schubas Tavern / Chicago, IL

Oct 3 – Globe Hall / Denver, CO

Oct 4 – Kilby Court / Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 6 – Madame Lou’s / Seattle, WA

Oct 7 – Fortune Sound Club / Vancouver, BC

Oct 8 – Polaris Hall / Portland, OR

Oct 10 – Little Saint / Healdsburg, CA

Oct 11 – The Independent / San Francisco, CA

Oct 12 – Constellation Room / Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 – Troubadour / Los Angeles, CA

