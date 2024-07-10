Fake Fruit –  Más o Menos

Today, Fake Fruit — The Oakland, CA-based post-punk band featuring Hannah “Ham” D’Amato, Alex Post, & Miles MacDiarmid — unveils their new single/video “Más o Menos” off of their new album Mucho Mistrust, out August 23rd via Carpark Records.

“Más o Menos” is searing punk, with buzzsaw guitars and surging bass. Written about when an ex tries to get ahead of a breakup narrative to make themselves look better, “Más o Menos” is a clenched-fist song, one where D’Amato sings, “I decided to assert myself / After I lost all my sense of self.” Later in the track, D’Amato, who is Chicana, sings in Spanish, “¡No me hables! / ¡No escuchare! / Yo soy más o menos.” The video features animations by Corrinne James.

FAKE FRUIT TOUR DATES

Sun. Aug. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove !

Thu. Sept. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Fri. Sept. 27 – San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

Sat. Sept. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge

Tue. Oct. 1 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)

Wed. Oct. 2 – Dallas, TX @ Andy’s Bar

Fri. Oct. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 %

Sat. Oct. 5 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook %

Mon. Oct. 7 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR %

Wed. Oct. 9 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel %

Thu. Oct. 10 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong %

Fri. Oct. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club %

Sat. Oct. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool %

Mon. Oct. 14 – Boston, MA @ Warehouse XI %

Tue. Oct. 15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco %

Wed. Oct. 16 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G %

Fri. Oct. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Hideout &

! w/ Alex G

% w/ Spllit

& w/ Rui Gabriel

