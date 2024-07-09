Our Girl – The Good Kind

Our Girl has announced their new album The Good Kind due out November 8 via Bella Union.

The band teased the project with early track “Relief” and today they share lead album single “Something About Me Being a Woman”.

Throughout the track, singer/guitarist Soph Nathan turns over a remark from an acquaintance that was at best “just bad timing” and, at worst, brazen misogyny. The track is all the more lacerating for Nathan’s attention to nuance, building to an explosive climax when her suppressed anger finally spills forth, backed by snarling guitar and crashing cymbals.

Commenting on the track Soph Nathan says: “This song felt like the perfect place to put a lot of frustration after running out of patience with someone who wasn’t treating me very well. I think it’s important to give people the benefit of the doubt, but in this case it went too far, and I got tired of dealing with someone else’s preconceptions, and how they think they’re entitled to treat me. A big theme of this album is making the best of things. It’s a loving record, but in this song I just wanted to let the frustration out.”

The expression of hard-fought optimism encapsulates The Good Kind, an album exploring themes of sexuality, relationships, community, and illness. Our Girl’s trademark dynamics permeate the record, from heavy guitars and soaring lead lines to ear worm choruses and intimate vocal moments. The new collection was, recorded at Rockfield Studios and produced by alt-rock legend John Parish (PJ Harvey, Sparklehorse), Fern Ford (The Big Moon, Prima Queen) and Soph Nathan herself. For Our Girl, it mirrors the long and winding road to their sophomore release, and the lasting rewards of trusting in the process. “A lot of the songs are about taking setbacks and turning them into superpowers” says drummer Lauren Wilson. Filled with warmth and honesty, The Good Kind is a celebration of determination – of choosing to recommit to what matters, against all opposition.

Our Girl have announced an extensive UK tour including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Village Underground in February next year.

#weareourgirl