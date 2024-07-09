Lia Kohl – Normal Sounds

Today, Chicago-based artist Lia Kohl announced her third full-length album, Normal Sounds, set for release on August 30 via Moon Glyph.

A sought-after cellist and composer, Kohl has collaborated with esteemed artists such as Makaya McCraven, Whitney, Finom, Circuit des Yeux, Friko, Steve Gunn, claire rousay, Matchess (Whitney Johnson), Steve Hauschildt, among many others.

Offering a first glimpse into the album, Kohl shared the album’s lead single “Car Alarm, Turn Signal,” which features flute and electronics from respected New York City sound artist Ka Baird.

Providing more context to the track and its accompanying self-directed music video, Kohl shared: “‘Car Alarm, Turn Signal’ is an attempt to capture the overlapping polyrhythms of the streets around my house: a late-night uber home, a car alarm outside the neighborhood market, a turn signal in a bird-filled parking lot. I’ve woven these recordings together, mimicking them with cello and synths, expanding them into a lilting, expansive lullaby. The track opens with Ka Baird’s fierce, avian, flute playing; a shock of sunlight before we’re lulled to sleep. The video mirrors my process in making the album: taking something mundane — in this case, shadows on the sidewalk — and paying enough attention to them to see their beautiful, ephemeral geometry.”

Shows

7.11: Chicago, IL @ Comfort Station Logan Square (duo with Nick Meryhew)

7.13: Minneapolis, MN @ Berlin (trio with Cole Pulice and Andrew Broder)

7.15: Chicago, IL @ Chance Dance, Sherman Park (Music for Dance by Corinne Imberski)

7.23: Chicago, IL @ California Clipper (trio with Gerrit Hatcher and Sam Wagster)

7.26: Ridgewood, NY @ Cassette (trio with Lynn Avery and Mari Maurice)

8.04: Chicago, IL @ Hungry Brain (trio with Gerrit Hatcher and Sam Wagster)

8.17: Chicago, IL @ Tusk (with Jeff Kolar)

8.24: Albi, France @ Festival Baignade Sauvage

8.30: Antwerpen, Belgium @ Summer Bummer Festival

8.31: Antwerpen, Belgium @ Summer Bummer Festival (with Fire! Orchestra)

9.1: Cologne, Germany @ 674FM

9.3: Dijon, France @ Sabotage

9.5: Bordeaux, France @ Outrage

9.6: Düsseldorf, Germany @ André

9.7: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bimhuis

9.8: Darmstadt, Germany @ Gute Stube

9.14: Chicago, IL @ Constellation (album release show)

