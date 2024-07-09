Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Quiet In A World Full Of Noise

Dawn Richard and multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Spencer Zahn reunite for their second collaborative album, Quiet in a World Full of Noise, to be released October 4th via Merge Records.

In conjunction with today’s announcement, they release the lead single, “Breath Out,” and announce a fall North American tour, on sale Friday, July 12th at 10am local time.

Richard and Zahn share a common collaborative ethos, a genuine sense of musical curiosity, and cosmopolitan eagerness to escape the conventions of genre. That shared vision first brought them together on 2022’s Pigments, and now reunites them for Quiet in a World Full of Noise, a bold experiment in emotional storytelling, and a blueprint for stillness, simplicity, and the art of working across differences in the midst of a polarizing cultural climate.

By turns intimate, spectral, and startling, Quiet in a World Full of Noise blends atmospheric and orchestral soundscapes with mellifluous soul, jazz, and journalistic vocalizing, expanding the definitions of what constitutes progressive, avant-garde R&B. The new album finds Richard at her most raw and exposed as she channels the emotional impact of traumatic experiences of loss into her stark lyrics and vocal performances.

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Tour Dates

Thu. July 11 – London, UK @ Colours *

Fri. July 12 – Birmingham, UK @ Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul Festival *

Mon. July 15 – London, UK @ Somerset House *

Sat. July 27 – Carrboro, NC @ Merge 35 Festival

Tue. Oct. 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

Wed. Oct. 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Thu. Oct. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

Sat. Oct. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum

Sun. Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Lula Lounge

Tue. Oct. 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

Wed. Oct. 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

Sat. Nov. 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Sun. Nov. 3 – Boston, MA @ Institute of Contemporary Art

Sat. Nov. 16 – London, UK @ London Jazz Festival

* Dawn Richard Solo

