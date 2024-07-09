Charly Bliss – Waiting For You

Today, Charly Bliss share “Waiting For You,” the lively and dynamic new single from FOREVER, the band’s highly anticipated new album out August 16 on Lucky Number.

Eva Hendricks calls it “A love song for my bandmates. While I was separated from Sam, Spencer, & Dan during the pandemic, I remember watching videos of us playing shows and thinking “How could I have taken this for granted?” I couldn’t see how beautiful everything really was and how lucky we were. It was agonizing to be apart for that long but helpful, because I don’t think I’ll ever let myself forget that again.”

The song comes with a video directed by frequent collaborator Henry Kaplan, of which Hendricks says “the room is full of personal little Charly Bliss Easter eggs. Sam’s daughter’s first school photo, a t-shirt I made with my best friend Amanda at the mall when we were 8 years old, birthday cards, letters, and notes. It had to be personal to match how sentimental the lyrics are, and Henry and the whole team worked so hard to make that possible.”

Tour Dates:

Sept 5 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept 6 – Cambridge, MA @ Royale

Sept 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg – NEW DATE

Sept 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sept 11 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

Sept 12 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

Sept 13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Sept 14 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Sept 17 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sept 18 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Sept 20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Sept 23 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

Sept 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sept 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Sept 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Sept 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Oct 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Oct 4 – Austin, TX @ Parish

Oct 5 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Oct 8 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Oct 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Nov 6 – London, UK @ The Garage (Pitchfork London)

#charlybliss