Charly Bliss – Waiting For You
Today, Charly Bliss share “Waiting For You,” the lively and dynamic new single from FOREVER, the band’s highly anticipated new album out August 16 on Lucky Number.
Eva Hendricks calls it “A love song for my bandmates. While I was separated from Sam, Spencer, & Dan during the pandemic, I remember watching videos of us playing shows and thinking “How could I have taken this for granted?” I couldn’t see how beautiful everything really was and how lucky we were. It was agonizing to be apart for that long but helpful, because I don’t think I’ll ever let myself forget that again.”
The song comes with a video directed by frequent collaborator Henry Kaplan, of which Hendricks says “the room is full of personal little Charly Bliss Easter eggs. Sam’s daughter’s first school photo, a t-shirt I made with my best friend Amanda at the mall when we were 8 years old, birthday cards, letters, and notes. It had to be personal to match how sentimental the lyrics are, and Henry and the whole team worked so hard to make that possible.”
Tour Dates:
Sept 5 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sept 6 – Cambridge, MA @ Royale
Sept 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg – NEW DATE
Sept 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sept 11 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
Sept 12 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
Sept 13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Sept 14 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
Sept 17 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Sept 18 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
Sept 20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
Sept 23 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
Sept 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Sept 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
Sept 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
Sept 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Oct 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
Oct 4 – Austin, TX @ Parish
Oct 5 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
Oct 8 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
Oct 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Nov 6 – London, UK @ The Garage (Pitchfork London)
#charlybliss