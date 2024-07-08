The ASCAP Foundation launches its first scholarship to support creators and performers who identify as female and aspire to make their voices heard through songwriting.

The ASCAP Foundation “In Her Voice” Scholarship will benefit two undergraduate or graduate students who are female-identifying and are ASCAP members or have not affiliated with any other performing rights organization. Applicants must submit a song that demonstrates socially conscious themes of women’s empowerment in order to be considered for the scholarship.

The “In Her Voice” Scholarship is funded in part by a generous donation from She Is The Music.

“We hope this scholarship will help advance the careers of promising female-identifying songwriters and in the process, promote equity and inclusion in higher education and in the music industry,” said The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton. “We are so pleased to be working with She Is The Music to provide this opportunity for aspiring music creators.”

The ASCAP Foundation “In Her Voice” Scholarship’s application period begins July 8, 2024 and ends July 31, 2024 at 11:59pm PT. Applicants are judged by industry professionals on the originality, overall quality and craft of the song and their ability to demonstrate socially conscious themes of women empowerment. The application can be found at www.ascapfoundation.org/programs/scholarships. For further information, please email foundation@ascap.com.

#ascapfoundation