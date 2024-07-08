Milan Ring – Mangos (Deluxe Edition)

Celebrated Eora/Sydney R&B musician, producer and engineer Milan Ring today unveils the deluxe edition of her recently released love-struck second studio album, Mangos, out now via Astral People Recordings.

Headlined by new single “More Love”, Mangos (Deluxe Edition) also collects previously unreleased demos and instrumentals.

Honoring the task to give the kind of love that you wish to receive in turn, “More Love” provides a fitting coda to the emotional arc of Milan Ring’s Mangos. The beautifully lush piece centres the Guzheng Chinese harp – an instrumental thread running throughout the full record inspired by Milan’s grandmother who once played it. Complementing the ancient string instrument is Ring’s evocative, signature choral arrangements as she serenades herself with assurance and warmth through the meditative, mantra-like repetition of “More love, more trust”.

Released this May, Milan Ring’s playful and inquisitive second studio album is the epitome of radiant summer, oozing endless possibilities and a profound sense of lightness as she flirts across genres from alt-pop to electronica whilst staying true to her R&B roots. A hopeless romantic unabashedly stepping into the title, Milan Ring asks us to surrender to love on Mangos, inviting us inward as she embarks on a journey of love that is universal yet individually complex. Threading together singles ‘Quicksand’, ‘Photograph’, ‘Leo’, ‘High As the Moon’ and the title track, she outlines the stages of a relationship across a single year, likening the journey to the inevitable change in seasons and reminding us that nothing stays still forever.

Milan Ring will embark on a US tour in the coming months, supporting Madison McFerrin and Tora.

Aug 17 – Grand Performances, Los Angeles, CA (with Madison Mcferrin)

Aug 21 – Club Regent, San Jose, CA (with Madison Mcferrin)

Nov 7 – Music Hall of Williamsburg, New York, NY (with Tora)

Nov 12 – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA (with Tora)

Nov 13 – The Resident, Los Angeles, CA (with Tora)

Nov 14 – Belly Up, San Diego, CA (with Tora)

#milan.ring