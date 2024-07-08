Harmony In Practice – Denver, CO – September 13-14, 2024

Backline, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their family members announces their second annual Harmony In Practice clinical workshop. This workshop is specifically designed for mental health and wellness providers, social workers and counselors at all levels of experience and licensure to gain a better working knowledge of how to clinically treat individuals within the music industry. The training will also be available via live and interactive Live Stream via Zoom.

Ari Jacobson, Backline Clinical Director says:

“Hosting our second annual Harmony in Practice workshop highlights Backline’s dedication and commitment to providing quality mental health support to the music industry. This training is crucial to help equip clinicians and mental health providers with the unique skills and knowledge needed to address the distinct challenges faced by music industry professionals and their family members.”

The two-day workshop will feature experts in the mental health field who have extensive knowledge and experience working with music industry professionals. Backline maintains a clinical community of 880+ vetted providers across all 50 states. These providers accept referrals from Backline’s Case Management program, where music industry professionals are able to receive custom mental health plans.

The Harmony In Practice Clinical Workshops will be led by music industry professionals and licensed providers, and will cover Backline’s firsthand experience, speciality treatments and resources, strategies and techniques to effectively and demonstrably utilize clinical skills to properly treat music industry professionals and their families, and also improve the use of theory based knowledge, interventions, and case applications. Providers and sessions include the following:

Ari Jacobson, Backline Clinical Director, LCPC, NCC (Specialty Treatment of Members of the Music Industry | The Need for Resources in the Music Industry: An Open Discussion)

Mariah Jeremiah, MSW, LCSW (Sound Medicine – Unveiling the Inner Encore: Integrating KAP into Therapy for Music Industry Professionals)

Dr. John Morse, Ph.D, LMFT, RPT/S & Carla Felts, MSW, LCSW (Creating Resiliency for Positive Mental Health in Music Industry through Healthy Relationships)

Dr. William C. Washington, Washington Wellness Institute (How to Make Healing a Lifestyle: An Introduction to Wellness)

Andrew Dudash, International Touring Professional (Suicide & Mental Health in Art, Entertainment, and Recreation)

Hallie Lincoln, Backline Co-Founder, Psychotherapist, LCSW, MFT (A Review of Resources for the Music Industry)

Harmony In Practice is open to all mental health providers within the United States interested in serving the music community. Social workers and counselors will be able to attain CE credits if they attend the entire course and complete a course evaluation. Certificates of completion will be emailed within 10 business days of course completion.

Harmony in Practice is approved for 7 Category A CEs through NBCC. Backline is seeking approval for continuing education credit through ASWB as well.

