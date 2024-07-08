Davina Michelle – All Is Ours

Davina Michelle has released her new single ‘All Is Ours’. The Dutch singer/songwriter is stepping into the international limelight after chalking up more than 20 hit singles in the Netherlands, with millions of fans across her social media.

Over the weekend she performed for the first time in the UK as one of the supporting artists to Robbie Williams in Hyde Park where she drew a massive crowd at the Birdcage stage on Saturday. She will be joining him again in August for two huge shows on the main stage in Hamburg, and will also be supporting James Blunt in Germany too.

The brand new single ‘All Is Ours’ is a gloriously uplifting pop song, highlighting her unique sound and sensitive lyrics, and is a declaration of love to the people who make life valuable. The song is part of the newly announced album Higher which will be released on September 27th.

Davina Michelle explains: “‘All Is Ours’ is about love. Love for everyone who enriches your life. And time is like money because you can only spend it once, and if you spend it well, it can make you very happy. In ‘All Is Ours’, it’s about the balance between time and money. I don’t get happy from a big expensive kitchen if no one comes to eat. Or a fancy car, where you always sit alone. Or a new pair of shoes if there’s no one to go out with on Saturday night to ruin them. Money makes you happy if you can afford what you need, love is the real luxury.”

#davinamichelleofficial