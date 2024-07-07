Who To See at Underground Music Showcase 2024 – Denver, CO – July 26-28, 2024

Underground Music Showcase

Denver, CO

July 26-28, 2024

Denver’s annual party is back with Underground Music Showcase. This year it brings a wide assortment of artists from all over the world. From Australia to Ecuador to Mexico and you will be drawn in to new artists. Underground Music Showcase features hundreds of artists over 3 days and multiple venues. Brought to you by Two Parts and Youth On Record this year is better than ever. There are familiar faces like Bluebook, Neoma, Bunny Blake, Blankslate, and Kayla Marque. There are also many new faces. Underground Music Showcase has also worked with the Wyoming Arts Council to bring some new faces.

Amyl and the Sniffers – Amyl and the Sniffers is less a band, and more a force of nature. They are punks who hold nothing back.

#amylandthesniffers

Bel – Hailing from the small town of Clovis, California, Isabel Whelan crafts nostalgic songs with honesty and attention to detail, occupying the intersection of indie, pop, and folk.

#belmakesmusic

Capture This – This Colorado 5 piece is a strong advocate for women forming the 2023 1st Annual Female Fronted Fest In Colorado. We want to see more.

#capturethis.band

EstephanyART – This multitalented artist comes to us from Mexico.

#estepanyART

Grouptherapy – A Family Company bringing smooth tracks

#grouptherapyllc

Hello Mary – This Brooklyn based rock band is a new band to watch.

#hellomaryband

HRZN – Morgan Elizabeth and HRZN have caught our attention before. This Denver alt rock band has a wild and fun style.

#hrznband

Ill Peach – Ill peach is the brainchild of Jess Corazza and Pat Morrissey, by way of Wyoming and Minnesota. A Hardly Art artist they are experimental rock with lyricism.

#illpeach__

Katiria – Katiria is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and composer known for her smooth Latin pop sound and soulful lyrics.

#katirinax

May Be Fern – Denver band May Be Fern has become a regular at the bar. We see them everywhere we go and they only get better and better.

#may_be_fern

Priya Ragu – Tamil-Swiss musician Priya Ragu’s music isn’t like any R&B you’ve heard before. It’s both vaguely familiar yet completely unrecognizable.

#priyaraguofficial

Reyna Tropical – Led by guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Fabi Reyna, Reyna Tropical will be touring throughout the summer to bring the Congolese, Peruvian, and Colombian rhythms of Malegría, their debut album, to life.

#reynatropical

Tiny Tomboy – Eliza Neiman-Golden is the next thing going. Tiny Tomboy is a Denver 3 piece who know how to rock.

#tinytomboyband

Tkay Maidza – This Zimbabwean-born Australian singer-songwriter and rapper will be releasing her new album, Sweet Justice, in November.

#tkaymaidza

Trash. – Do you know Trash.? We do! This Denver 4 piece has learned all the tricks of live music and having fun.

#officialtrashband

#theums