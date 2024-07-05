Tones and I, Young Franco & CHAII – (Can’t Get You) Off My Mind

Today, global star Tones And I, Aussie artist and producer Young Franco and Kiwi artist and producer CHAII, come together to launch the first- ever Coke Studio Australia and New Zealand track and music video, ‘(Can’t Get You) Off My Mind’, available now on all streaming platforms.

Fans have been given an access all areas (AAA) pass to experience the making of ‘(Can’t Get You) Off My Mind’ track and music video, through the socials of all three artists and official Coke Studio Hub. This track kicks off the first season of the Coke Studio platform in Australia and New Zealand.

Global Aussie star Tones And I said: “It was great to work with Young Franco and CHAII, and bring our fans along for the journey at Coke Studio. I think it’s sick that Coke Studio celebrates the power of music in bringing people from different backgrounds, cultures, and styles together. It was a big collaboration for all of us, coming together to make something fun, which is what most music is, I think.”

Aussie artist and producer Young Franco said: “To work with Tones And I and CHAII has allowed me to experiment with different sounds, which, as an artist and producer, was such a great experience. Regarding the sound, we wanted to embody a funky era of disco in the song, a vibe that I love to incorporate in a lot of my own music. Despite the underlying nostalgic roots, the beat still feels modern and of the moment. It felt right to bring in some retro cues and modernise them to play on the heritage and culture of the Coke brand”.

New Zealand artist and producer CHAII said: “Getting to work with my Aussie pals has been exciting. We wanted to create a song full of energy that is soulful yet something you can dance to. It’s been a great journey and the friendships that came out of it have been the highlight for me. I hope you enjoy what we have made and can create some fun memories like I did making the song with Tones And I and Young Franco.”

