Julia Gaeta – Harper’s Song

Julia Gaeta releases “Harper’s Song” from her newly released EP Blur Divine on Northern Transmissions.

Julia on “Harper’s Song” “This is the first song I wrote after arriving in Paris, and the first song I wrote as a solo artist. It was composed while looking out onto the city at night from my 8th floor apartment. It’s a poem set to music, inspired by the film “Night of the Hunter”. It’s about finding the strength within to get through a dark night of the soul.”

Julia Gaeta on the EP Blur Divine is one of the things I’m most proud of in my life so far. Any musician knows that when you create something authentic to yourself from the ground up, and you bring it into the world in the way you want to – well, there’s nothing quite like it. It changes your life, regardless of how others perceive it. I’ve dabbled in songwriting prior to this, but many projects always felt like stepping stones on the way to something else. For me, this EP is the “something else.”

Blur Divine explores the collective themes about freeing oneself from burdensome emotional shackles. It’s for anyone who has ever felt trapped, confused or entangled in love, to the point where you’re questioning everything. At some point, the less dystopian option is learning to unlove and breaking everything down, only to build it up stronger again within yourself. It’s a tale as old as time, but never becomes less poignant, and it keeps evolving as our society changes.

Musically, I wanted to create something dark and catchy but not limited to a genre. It’s important for me to keep avenues for exploration open, and I see this EP as a first taste of the many directions my next songs can go in.”

