Ashley Monroe – Hot Rod Pipe Dream

3x-GRAMMY nominated artist Ashley Monroe released her new single “Hot Rod Pipe Dream.”

Co-written with her longtime collaborator Brendan Benson and co-produced by Monroe and GRAMMY-winner Gena Johnson, the sun soaked summer anthem continues Monroe’s sonic expansion that began with 2021’s Rosegold.

About the new single, Monroe explains: “I wrote ‘Hot Rod Pipe Dream’ with Brendan Benson a few years ago, and it’s honestly one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. We brought together all the best summer, rock n’ roll, beach boy lovin’ vibes we could muster up and turned it into a musical feeling that brought us both undeniable joy. Then we took those same vibes to the recording studio, and I couldn’t be more excited to finally release this song. It’s different from anything else I’ve ever done, but it stands out as something special to me. And of course, what’s summer without a hot rod pipe dream?”

Tour Dates:

9/10 – Manchester, UK – The Bridgewater Hall #

9/11 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon #

9/12 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Corn Exchange #

9/14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – O2 City Hall Newcastle #

9/16 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo #

9/17 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall #

9/19 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo #

9/17-21 – Nashville, TN – AmericanaFest

# – supporting Little Big Town

