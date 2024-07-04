Selma Higgins – Summertime

Don’t be fooled by her cute Pippi Longstocking freckles… Selma Higgins is up to no good in the mad fun DIY-video for ‘Summertime’!

With its infectious groove, bold surf guitars and Selma’s playful and unique voice, the new track by the Danish-Irish artist feels like a burst of cool summer energy with a hot pop-nostalgic feel.

“I wanted to make it a sensuous, sensual song, almost like Grease’s ‘Summer Nights’. The feeling of butterflies in your stomach and wanting to open yourself to someone. And the excitement, because it’s the summer, anything can happen. And that’s such a feeling,” Selma Higgins says.

‘Summertime’ is notably co-produced by Danish international hitmaker, Ronni Vindahl, known for his work with MØ, Avicii and Kendrick Lamar.

#selma_higgins