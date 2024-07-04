Kesha – Joyride

Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha officially declares her independence with today’s landmark release of her eagerly anticipated new single, “JOYRIDE,” available everywhere now on her own label, Kesha Records.

An assertive and empowering pop anthem celebrating Kesha’s unapologetic right to freedom and long overdue empowerment as an independent artist, “JOYRIDE” marks the first chapter of a milestone new era for Kesha, serving as both a return to classic form as well as a powerful sonic evolution following 2023’s critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Gag Order. Produced by Zhone (Troye Sivan’s GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Rush”) and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love (Lady Gaga, Ava Max), the track officially kicks off what looks to be a carefree “Kesha Summer,” with more to come.

KESHA LIVE 2024

JULY

4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wawa Welcome America Festival *

31 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues (SOLD OUT) †

AUGUST

1 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

24 – Mexico City, MX – Festival HERA HSBC *

* Festival Performance

† Official Lollapalooza Aftershow

