Rosie Lowe – Lover, Other

Rosie Lowe, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer, announces her brand new album Lover, Other (out August 16 on Blue Flowers).

Today additionally marks the release of her new single “In My Head.”

“In My Head” is worlds apart from Lowe’’s previous single and first taster, “Mood To Make Love,” and showcases the breadth and scope of Lover, Other. Where that song was a masterclass in delicate, intricate rhythms and minimalist finesse, “In My Head” is characterised by its direct and immediate beat, guitar work by Jamie Woon and the chanted refrain of; “I was in my head, couldn’t get it out, be such a shame if I could be without” – a mantra of sorts that Lowe held close throughout the process of recording the album.

“In My Head” is a song about feeling the change in life and trying to learn to just surrender to it and not overthink. It’s about digging deep to a place inside where I forge on anyway, despite my fears”‘ – Rosie Lowe

Accompanying the single is another visually striking music video directed by her brother, Louis Hemming-Lowe. With his uniquely cinematic approach, Hemming-Lowe has crafted a surreal experience that perfectly complements the essence of “In My Head.” The video intricately weaves animated elements into the live-action scenes, creating a tapestry and color palette, alongside angles and perspectives, that enhance the song’s immediacy.

“Rosie gave me a really open creative brief, wanting the visuals to connect and not be too literal. With this in mind, a feeling of nostalgia came through. I aimed for an abstract, fantasy feel with hand-drawn animation and dream sequence symbolic connectivity. Themes of nostalgia, looking back, looking forward, time and repetition, reliving episodes and memories, beginning and ending, life and death. I wanted the viewer to figure these out, like waking from a dream and trying to decipher the meaning, so there’s no real story or direct narrative line.” – Louis Hemming-Lowe

