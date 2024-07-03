Memphis LK ft Willaris. K – Say

Australian artist Memphis LK is eager to galvanise clubbers with dance tracks that pack summer anthem potential, and she’s bringing in Naarm-based powerhouse Willaris. K on new collaborative single ‘Say’. Known for cutting through electronic music with a distinctive pop twist, this is a thrilling teaser of her more heavily club-orientated ammo.

‘Say’ initially started with Willaris. K, who’s likely still riding high off the back of a recent collaboration with Australian dance pioneers The Presets. “This track was started on a Sunday afternoon experimenting with ideas blasting through my laptop speakers. I loved the loop so I sent it over to Memphis, she added her angelic vocals, and we turned it into a full song. I love hearing the Australian accent inflections on it. I really enjoyed making something outside of the usual W.K sound.”

Memphis LK weighs in, enthusing about immediately connecting with the two bar loop sent her way. “I love Jack’s music so much. I feel like we have a lot of similarities with sounds and emotions in music, so it was really enjoyable and easy working together. ‘Say’ was made for a close friend of mine who was going through a shitty time. Sometimes the hardest part of being in a dark period is that when you’re so deep in the chaos, you struggle to understand and express your emotions, so I basically just wanted her to know I was there for her while she was going through it.”

