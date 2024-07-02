Visions of Atlantis – Tonight I’m Alive
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS have released the third single, “Tonight I’m Alive”, taken from their upcoming album, ‘Pirates II – Armada’, set for release this Friday, July 5, 2024, via Napalm Records.
The percussive “Tonight I’m Alive” surprises and captivates with the rhythms of a pirate party on the eve of combat, with the electrifying rumble of a hurricane – a unique, uncharted showcase of talent from VISIONS OF ATLANTIS. The song contains an uplifting melody and invites you to conquer the seven seas with Pirate queen Clémentine Delauney and brave captain Michele Guaitoli on a pirate armada.
With this epic and stormy song, the pirates of VISIONS OF ATLANTIS prove that they are more than ready to claim the crown of symphonic metal! The band takes listeners on their heaviest symphonic adventure yet with their new studio album and successor to their high-charting previous release, ‘Pirates’ (2022). The album reaches as high as the waves cresting the Jolly Roger – taking everything that has been achieved to date to another level. Now, with ‘Pirates II – Armada’, the journey of the symphonic pirates continues and leads into a grand European tour coming up in fall, boasting 33 shows all over Europe – the biggest headline tour of their promising career so far. Brace yourself and get ready for this unique symphonic metal spectacle!
Pirate queen Clémentine Delauney herself on “Tonight I’m Alive”:
“We stand on the eve of a dark future, with threats, enemies, and clouds gathering in every direction. On the edge of this cliff, staring into the void that awaits us, one could flee, one could lose their mind. We, pirates, we dance. We dance in the face of danger and death. We honor life; we honor our existence. We remember that the purity of our hearts and souls can never be taken away from us. We remember that in this very moment, we’re alive. Come what may, we’ll dance in the rain.
Visions of Atlantis Present Armada
w/ Illumishade
19.09.24 AT – Vienna / Szene
20.09.24 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra
21.09.24 CZ – Zlin / Masters of Rock Cafe
22.09.24 CZ – Prague / Meet Factory
24.09.24 PL – Warsaw / Proxima (venue upgrade)
25.09.24 DE – Berlin / Frannz
26.09.24 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle
27.09.24 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser
28.09.24 DE – Essen / Turock
29.09.24 DE – Frankfurt / Das Bett
01.10.24 NL – Haarlem / Patronaat
02.10.24 NL – Tilburg / O13
03.10.24 BE – Kortrijk / DVG Club
04.10.24 UK – London / The Dome (venue upgrade)
05.10.24 UK – Manchester / Rebellion
07.10.24 UK – Bristol / Exchange
09.10.24 FR – Lyon / La Rayonne
10.10.24 FR – Toulouse / Metronum
11.10.24 ES – Barcelona / Sala Boveda
12.10.24 ES – Madrid / Sala Revi Live
13.10.24 PT – Lisbon / RCA Club
14.10.24 ES – Vitoria / Urban Rock Concept
15.10.24 FR – Paris / Petit Bain
16.10.24 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle
17.10.24 CH – Pratteln / Z7
18.10.24 CH – Wil / Gare de Lion
19.10.24 IT – Milan / Legend Club
21.10.24 DE – Nürnberg / Hirsch
22.10.24 DE – Cham / L.A.
23.10.24 DE – Stuttgart / Im Wizemann
24.10.24 AT – Wörgl / Komma
25.10.24 IT – Roncade / New Age
26.10.24 AT – Graz / PPC
Festivals:
05.07.24 DE – Castle Rock / Mülheim an der Ruhr
07.07.24 SE – Time To Rock Festival / Knislinge
18.07.24 FI – John Smith Rock Festival / Laukaa
10.08.24 DE – Das Grosse Treffen / Aach
23.08.24 DE – Rock im Hinterland / Obrigheim
24.08.24 DE – Lammer Open Air / Braunschweig
07.09.24 DE – Bongert Open Air / Brüggen
#visionsofatlantis