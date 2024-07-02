Visions of Atlantis – Tonight I’m Alive

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS have released the third single, “Tonight I’m Alive”, taken from their upcoming album, ‘Pirates II – Armada’, set for release this Friday, July 5, 2024, via Napalm Records.

The percussive “Tonight I’m Alive” surprises and captivates with the rhythms of a pirate party on the eve of combat, with the electrifying rumble of a hurricane – a unique, uncharted showcase of talent from VISIONS OF ATLANTIS. The song contains an uplifting melody and invites you to conquer the seven seas with Pirate queen Clémentine Delauney and brave captain Michele Guaitoli on a pirate armada.

With this epic and stormy song, the pirates of VISIONS OF ATLANTIS prove that they are more than ready to claim the crown of symphonic metal! The band takes listeners on their heaviest symphonic adventure yet with their new studio album and successor to their high-charting previous release, ‘Pirates’ (2022). The album reaches as high as the waves cresting the Jolly Roger – taking everything that has been achieved to date to another level. Now, with ‘Pirates II – Armada’, the journey of the symphonic pirates continues and leads into a grand European tour coming up in fall, boasting 33 shows all over Europe – the biggest headline tour of their promising career so far. Brace yourself and get ready for this unique symphonic metal spectacle!

Pirate queen Clémentine Delauney herself on “Tonight I’m Alive”:

“We stand on the eve of a dark future, with threats, enemies, and clouds gathering in every direction. On the edge of this cliff, staring into the void that awaits us, one could flee, one could lose their mind. We, pirates, we dance. We dance in the face of danger and death. We honor life; we honor our existence. We remember that the purity of our hearts and souls can never be taken away from us. We remember that in this very moment, we’re alive. Come what may, we’ll dance in the rain.

Visions of Atlantis Present Armada

w/ Illumishade

19.09.24 AT – Vienna / Szene

20.09.24 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra

21.09.24 CZ – Zlin / Masters of Rock Cafe

22.09.24 CZ – Prague / Meet Factory

24.09.24 PL – Warsaw / Proxima (venue upgrade)

25.09.24 DE – Berlin / Frannz

26.09.24 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle

27.09.24 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

28.09.24 DE – Essen / Turock

29.09.24 DE – Frankfurt / Das Bett

01.10.24 NL – Haarlem / Patronaat

02.10.24 NL – Tilburg / O13

03.10.24 BE – Kortrijk / DVG Club

04.10.24 UK – London / The Dome (venue upgrade)

05.10.24 UK – Manchester / Rebellion

07.10.24 UK – Bristol / Exchange

09.10.24 FR – Lyon / La Rayonne

10.10.24 FR – Toulouse / Metronum

11.10.24 ES – Barcelona / Sala Boveda

12.10.24 ES – Madrid / Sala Revi Live

13.10.24 PT – Lisbon / RCA Club

14.10.24 ES – Vitoria / Urban Rock Concept

15.10.24 FR – Paris / Petit Bain

16.10.24 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle

17.10.24 CH – Pratteln / Z7

18.10.24 CH – Wil / Gare de Lion

19.10.24 IT – Milan / Legend Club

21.10.24 DE – Nürnberg / Hirsch

22.10.24 DE – Cham / L.A.

23.10.24 DE – Stuttgart / Im Wizemann

24.10.24 AT – Wörgl / Komma

25.10.24 IT – Roncade / New Age

26.10.24 AT – Graz / PPC

Festivals:

05.07.24 DE – Castle Rock / Mülheim an der Ruhr

07.07.24 SE – Time To Rock Festival / Knislinge

18.07.24 FI – John Smith Rock Festival / Laukaa

10.08.24 DE – Das Grosse Treffen / Aach

23.08.24 DE – Rock im Hinterland / Obrigheim

24.08.24 DE – Lammer Open Air / Braunschweig

07.09.24 DE – Bongert Open Air / Brüggen

