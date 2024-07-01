YOASOBI – Undead

Known for turning novels into music, global J-pop superstars YOASOBI return with “UNDEAD”—the theme song to a brand-new animation series from Monogatari. The song also marks the duo’s first new music of the year.

The track will act as the opening theme for Off & Monster Season of the Bakemonogatari novel series written by Nisio Isin. The anime is available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll beginning July 6, and will be available to viewers in North America.

YOASOBI recently made their successful Coachella debut and played to sold-out crowds in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Now, they are gearing up to return to the states for a sold-out performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on August 6, followed by Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 8. They’ll also take the stage at Chicago’s beloved Lollapalooza music festival.

