Scene Queen – Climax

SCENE QUEEN, the ground-breaking game-changing, innovative ‘Bimbocore’ artist that took the music world by storm, has released her debut album, Hot Singles In Your Area.

SCENE QUEEN has slowly but surely been painting the metal world pink with her viral anthems, and her first full-length album is a masterful testament to her songwriting skills. With 15 sparkling tracks, including collaborations with the likes of Wargasm, 6arelyhuman, and The Ready Set, she’s delivered an album with no skips, and a wealth of inspiration. Most of all, she’s moving the needle for sexual empowerment forward and demolishes misogynists along the way. The album arrives in tandem with a moving new music video, which shows off Scene Queen’s softer side.

On the new album release, SCENE QUEEN shares:

“I wrote an album about growing up in the early 2000s but not exploring my sexuality until my 20s with all the messy and chaotic situations you find yourself in when you’re trying to find yourself and your own power.“

Today she releases the new single “Climax.”

‘Climax’ follows on from the pink clad metalcore queen’s latest singles ‘Whips & Chains’, ‘Stuck (Ft. 6arelyhuman)’, ‘Finger’, ‘Milf’, ‘Pink Push Up Bra’, her most angsty yet, and the viral track ’18+’, which called out sexual abuse in the music industry and holds up a lens to the male gaze. With her latest string of female power anthems, SCENE QUEEN is making her voice heard and reinventing the male-dominated metal music scene.

