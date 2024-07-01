SALEKA – LADY RAVEN

Today, Columbia Recording artist, songwriter, musician, and producer SALEKA announces the release of the soundtrack album, LADY RAVEN (Original Music From The Motion Picture TRAP), featuring music from the highly anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures film TRAP, in which she makes her feature film acting debut. Both the album and film are set for release on August 2.

Featuring special guests Kid Cudi, Russ, and Amaarae, LADY RAVEN (Original Music From The Motion Picture TRAP) boasts 14 original songs, composed, performed, and produced entirely by SALEKA, who crafted each song specifically to the script and narrative of the film, blending SALEKA’s classical piano training with her distinct dark-pop-R&B production and tonality.

Track List

Don’t Wanna Be Yours

Save Me

Placebo

Care For You

Release

Liar

Hiding (feat. Russ)

Empathize

Love You

Dead End

Dreamer Girl

Divine (feat. Kid Cudi)

Where Did She Go

Pieces (feat. Amaarae)

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures also shared the latest trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated upcoming feature-length concert thriller, TRAP, featuring a snippet of SALEKA’s unreleased song, “Pieces”

The inspiration for the film arose during conversations between SALEKA and her father, TRAP director/writer/producer M. Night Shyamalan, as the two discussed their love of music-centric film experiences.

TRAP will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters nationwide on August 2.

#saleka #trapmovie