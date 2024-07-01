KOTA! – Killin It

KOTA!, the dynamic and genre-defying artist known for her infectious blend of rock-pop fusion, is excited to share her new single “Killin It.”

The single is an anthem of empowerment and resilience and is available now on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares. The song showcases KOTA!’s signature style and reflects her deep-seated passion for music and storytelling.

KOTA! shares, “This song is for all of us who have been pushed down by society, and I hope it’ll especially be a girl power anthem!” Produced in collaboration with Asa Bennett, the track combines heavy riffs, catchy pop melodies, and anthemic rock energy, reminiscent of influences like No Doubt and Nirvana.

Describing the creative process behind “Killin It,” KOTA! recalls, “The tag line, ‘I’m killin’ it,’ came immediately—it seemed like the perfect anthem lyric to show off the strength we all have inside.” Drawing from her diverse musical upbringing and early experiences in the industry, KOTA! has crafted a song that resonates with authenticity and power.

