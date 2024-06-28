Melissa Carper – Somewhere Between Texas and Tennessee

Singer-songcrafter/upright bassist, and Austin, Texas-based treasure, Melissa Carper, has released “Somewhere Between Texas and Tennessee,” the latest from her forthcoming LP, Borned In Ya, due out July 19th via Mae Music/Thirty Tigers.

Carper frequently finds herself somewhere between Texas and Tennessee, regularly traveling between her home in Austin to Nashville, as does her friend and collaborator, Brennen Leigh. On one such trip, the pair realized they were both on Highway 30 going in opposite directions, destined to pass each other. They figured out which mile marker between them would work, pulled over for a truck stop coffee or two, and wrote an Ernest Tubb-esque song about it. “Brennen suggested we put this idea in the song,” Carper recalls. “And, the idea that you see someone’s poster up while you are playing a town but you know you will miss them because you will be moving on to the next town.”

TOUR DATES

7/5 – Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, DK

7/6 – Huercasa Country Festival – Riaza (Segovia), ES*

7/18 – Showboat Saloon – Wisconsin Dells, WI

7/20 – 7/21 – Hiawatha Music Festival – Marquette, MI

7/25 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

7/27 – Red Ants Pants Music Festival – White Sulphur Springs, MT

7/28 – Concerts on the Commons – Teton Village, WY

7/30 – Shrine Social Club – Boise, ID

8/1 – Fry Family Farm – Medford, OR

8/2-8/3 – Pickathon – Happy Valley, OR

8/4 – The Showdown – Portland, OR

8/6 – Tractor Tavern – Seattle, WA

8/7 – District Bar – Spokane, WA

8/8 – Lewis & Clark Brewery – Helena, MT

8/9 – Longstaff House – Missoula, MT

8/10 – The Harlo Music Project – Harlowton, MT

8/11 – Pub Station Taproom – Billings, MT

8/13 – Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO

8/16 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX%

8/17 – Longhorn Ballroom – Dallas, TX%

9/1 – Texas Ballroom – Omni Hotel – Fort Worth, TX*

9/5 – McGonigel’s Mucky Duck – Houston, TX

9/6 – Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe – Galveston, TX

9/7 – The 04 Center – Austin, TX

9/11 – Schubas Tavern – Chicago, IL

9/12 – Lamplight Sessions – Mosinee, WI

9/13 – 7th St Entry – Minneapolis, MN

9/14 – Thrasher Opera House – Green Lake, WI

9/15 – Shank Hall – Milwaukee, WI

9/17 – Rose Bowl Tavern – Urbana, IL

9/18 – The Burl – Lexington, KY

9/19-9/21 – AmericanaFest – Nashville, TN

9/22 – The White Water Tavern – Little Rock, AR

9/27-9/29 – Sisters Folk Festival – Sisters, OR

10/13 – Red Dragon Listening Room – Baton Rouge, LA

​^ Support from Theo Lawrence

*Wonder Women of Country

%Supporting Asleep at the Wheel

