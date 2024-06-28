The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Latto – Big Mama

Alex Teitz
Latto by Sigmund Owho Osimini

Big Mama has arrived! Today, ATL-based Grammy nominated rapper Latto releases highly anticipated single “Big Mama” via RCA Records.

This release follows her releasing the remix to her single “Sunday Service” at the beginning of this month featuring Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli. Most recently, Latto headlined ATL’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash last weekend and made history as the first-ever female headliner. Big Mama showed up and showed out giving a stellar performance to her fans and surprising them with major special guests including Usher, Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist and more.

