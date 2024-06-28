KATSEYE – SIS (Soft Is Strong)

KATSEYE, the first-ever global girl group formed using KPOP artist development methodologies, will release its debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), on August 16 via HYBE x Geffen Records.

SIS (Soft Is Strong), the EP’s title, reflects one of KATSEYE’s core beliefs – Soft Is Strong – and also nods to the sisterhood they’ve forged, despite coming from immensely different cultures. The six members of KATSEYE are: DANIELA (Atlanta, GA USA); LARA (Los Angeles, CA USA); MANON (Zurich, Switzerland); MEGAN (Honolulu, HI USA); SOPHIA (Manila, Philippines); and YOONCHAE (Seoul, South Korea).

KATSEYE makes a bold entrance with “Debut,” their first single.

The girls trade lines seamlessly, revealing their vocal prowess and individual personalities, on the vibrant, rhythmic pop anthem. The song was written by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder along with Omer Fedi, Tyler Spry, and Grant Boutin. Tedder, Spry, and Boutin also produced the track.

#katseyeworld