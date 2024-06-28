Kate Vogel – Broke Up On My Birthday

Today, dynamic Nashville-based singer songwriter Kate Vogel shares her first song in years, “Broke Up On My Birthday,” a tongue-and-cheek bubbly take of an overall shitty experience.

Blending Gracie Abrams-esque vocal airiness with a subtle fuck-you energy, “Broke Up On My Birthday” is a rebirth for the songstress. Instead of dwelling on a person clearly not meant for her, she cheerfully celebrates the friends that rethrew a birthday party for her.

Equal parts unflinchingly honest and fiercely hopeful, Kate Vogel is an artist for healing. Her introspective, piano-driven balladry reaches far beyond her hometown of Nashville to tug on heartstrings worldwide.

At the young age of 15, Vogel was signed as a singer-songwriter, but her quick start in the music industry came to an abrupt halt due to a tragic onslaught of trauma. She was artistically inactive for nearly a decade.

Vogel’s triumphant return in 2019, a single titled “Reasons to Stay,” became a viral hit practically overnight. Now amassing over 40 million streams across major platforms, “Reasons to Stay” highlights Vogel’s gift to pair heavy-hitting lyrics with an impossibly delicate musical touch. Her long-awaited debut album “Someone I’m Proud Of” arrived in 2021, courageously untangling themes of generational trauma, sexual assault, and the uphill struggle for self-love with soulful lyrics and Americana-inspired arrangements. Her careful journey in healing has led us to “Broke Up On My Birthday” and a new era of the singer.

Vogel now splits her time between L.A. and Nashville, representing the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with state and federal governments and serving on the L.A. board, all while recording her second album. Vogel is a living testament to the truth of her viral, whisper-sung proclamation: “The beauty will outweigh the pain.”

