Amindi – LUVR

Today, Amindi announces her new EP Luvr due July 17th. The 6-song project signifies a bold new chapter for Amindi embracing more pop and R&B influences and showcasing her softer feminine side. Amindi recently signed to Grammy-nominated creative Rogét Chahayed’s (Kali Uchis, Travis Scott, Nas, Doja Cat) ​​TruSauce publishing and the EP features production from the acclaimed producer.

Speaking on Luvr, Amindi states: “Luvr is a 6-song EP that accurately paints me as the kind of lover I am—a real one. For those who this will make sense to: I’m a Libra sun, Taurus rising, Scorpio moon & Mercury, my Venus is in Virgo, and I have a Sagittarius Mars. For those who that doesn’t make sense to: this project was always bound to happen. Pressing play on Luvr is you signing up to: a) listen to me sing about flings as if they were full-blown relationships, b) hear the devotion and desire that courses through me, and c) get a sense of what I’d sound like if I committed to the bit (making pop music.) To the people who inspired these songs and have experienced my passion first-hand: thank you and you’re welcome, respectively. <3”

In celebration of the announcement Amindi drops the lead single “Passionate.”

Speaking about the song she shares, “I originally named this song after the guy that it’s about, but thought maybe that would be doing too much. I made it in January while I was still healing a bit, and I sound like I’m blaming myself for having a voice, and I hate that. I didn’t do anything wrong except for trying to get an avoidant person to communicate.” The song is produced by Rogét Chahayed, Brandon Shoop and Taydex.

