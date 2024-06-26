Peggy Gou – Lobster Telephone

Today, artist, producer, DJ and cultural trailblazer Peggy Gou reveals the video for her current single “Lobster Telephone”.

Starring Peggy herself and directed by Japanese filmmaker Alice Kunisue, it’s the perfect visual to accompany the Salvadore Dali-inspired song; a playful video sees the viewer transported into a surreal parallel realm via textured cinematography, costumes and a unique environment as a troupe of mesmerised, infatuated dancers vie for the attention of a lobster goddess.

“Lobster Telephone” – a perfect distillation of the kind of balmy, technicolour house music that Gou is globally renowned for – is taken from Peggy’s long-awaited debut album I Hear You, out now via XL Recordings.

One of the most hotly-anticipated debut records in recent years, I Hear You sees Gou stepping into the next level of her artistry and boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music. The ten-track album is the culmination of years of work for the Korean-born artist who’s uniquely revered as both an underground icon and global sensation. sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic music artists and DJs in the world.

Talking about I Hear You, Peggy Gou says: “I Hear You is more than just my debut album. It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

