Mr. Gnome – A Sliver of Space

Pushing the limits of sonic exploration, Cleveland art-rock duo, Mr. Gnome, create a living, breathing, shapeshifting realm of psychedelic orchestration on their eagerly anticipated LP, A Sliver of Space, set to be released September 27th on El Marko Records.

Today, the duo share the swirling, hypnotic first single from the record, “Nothing and Everything.” The track is filled with the uncertainty, fear, sadness and confusion over the unexpected losses the duo experienced during the recording process, leaving them feeling like the world had shifted in the wrong direction.

“It’s also about an understanding that with love, we can get through even the most fucked up of times,” the band adds about the new single. “The end of this is about passion and escape, allowing yourself to let go for a moment and live in the now vs. longing for the past.”

Mixed by Claudius Mittendorfer (Interpol, Tennis, Temples, Panic at the Disco, Parquet Courts, Ra Ra Riot), A Sliver of Space explodes with hypnotic, gritty rock anthems that suddenly give way to long-form, drug-fueled journeys that transport the listener on a surreal trip from start to finish. Continuing to defy simple genre classification, Mr. Gnome creates a dense tapestry of textures, aural fabrics, and influences that all coalesce into a unique, defining sound. Throughout its relatively compact runtime, electronica, desert rock, punk, indie rock, and lush soundscapes swirl and converge, all woven with the continuous thread of lead singer/guitarist, Nicole Barille’s golden harmonies.

“When we started writing A Sliver of Space,” they describe, “we were working through a lot of personal loss and life upheaval. Lyrically and musically, nothing was off limits and we dove headfirst into really exploring the liminal, dreamlike spaces between life and death, consciousness and unconsciousness, the past and the future, happiness and sadness, the real and the make believe. This album is essentially about our descent into madness and our ultimate salvation through love.”

Additionally, the band is also announcing a full North American fall tour in support of the new album.

Mr. Gnome – Fall 2024 Tour Dates

08/24 • Lexington, KY • Expansion Music Fest • The Burl

09/27 • Wheeling, WV • Waterfront Hall

09/28 • Frostburg, MD • The Deep End

10/01 • Washington, D.C. • Pie Shop

10/03 • Atlanta, GA • TBA

10/04 • Pensacola, FL • The Handlebar

10/05 • Adams, TN • Spoopy Festival

10/08 • St. Louis, MO • The Platypus

10/09 • Grand Rapids, MI • Pyramid Scheme

10/10 • Madison, WI • Gamma Ray Bar

10/11 • Columbus, OH • Ace of Cups

10/12 • Dayton, OH • Dayton 20th Music Fest – Blind Bob’s

10/14 • Kansas City, MO • Sister Anne’s Records and Coffee

10/15 • Denver, CO • Lost Lake

10/16 • Salt Lake City, UT • The DLC

10/17 • Boise, ID • Shrine Social Club (Basement)

10/18 • Portland, OR • Star Theater

10/19 • Seattle, WA • Sunset Tavern

10/22 • San Francisco, CA • Bottom of the Hill

10/23 • Los Angeles, CA • Permanent Records Roadhouse

10/25 • Tucson, AZ • 191 Toole

10/26 • Albuquerque, NM • Juno Brewery

10/28 • Dallas, TX • TBA

10/29 • Austin, TX • TBA

11/01 • Chicago, IL • Beat Kitchen

11/02 • Cleveland, OH • Beachland Ballroom

