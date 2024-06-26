Mr. Gnome – A Sliver of Space
Pushing the limits of sonic exploration, Cleveland art-rock duo, Mr. Gnome, create a living, breathing, shapeshifting realm of psychedelic orchestration on their eagerly anticipated LP, A Sliver of Space, set to be released September 27th on El Marko Records.
Today, the duo share the swirling, hypnotic first single from the record, “Nothing and Everything.” The track is filled with the uncertainty, fear, sadness and confusion over the unexpected losses the duo experienced during the recording process, leaving them feeling like the world had shifted in the wrong direction.
“It’s also about an understanding that with love, we can get through even the most fucked up of times,” the band adds about the new single. “The end of this is about passion and escape, allowing yourself to let go for a moment and live in the now vs. longing for the past.”
Mixed by Claudius Mittendorfer (Interpol, Tennis, Temples, Panic at the Disco, Parquet Courts, Ra Ra Riot), A Sliver of Space explodes with hypnotic, gritty rock anthems that suddenly give way to long-form, drug-fueled journeys that transport the listener on a surreal trip from start to finish. Continuing to defy simple genre classification, Mr. Gnome creates a dense tapestry of textures, aural fabrics, and influences that all coalesce into a unique, defining sound. Throughout its relatively compact runtime, electronica, desert rock, punk, indie rock, and lush soundscapes swirl and converge, all woven with the continuous thread of lead singer/guitarist, Nicole Barille’s golden harmonies.
“When we started writing A Sliver of Space,” they describe, “we were working through a lot of personal loss and life upheaval. Lyrically and musically, nothing was off limits and we dove headfirst into really exploring the liminal, dreamlike spaces between life and death, consciousness and unconsciousness, the past and the future, happiness and sadness, the real and the make believe. This album is essentially about our descent into madness and our ultimate salvation through love.”
Additionally, the band is also announcing a full North American fall tour in support of the new album.
Mr. Gnome – Fall 2024 Tour Dates
08/24 • Lexington, KY • Expansion Music Fest • The Burl
09/27 • Wheeling, WV • Waterfront Hall
09/28 • Frostburg, MD • The Deep End
10/01 • Washington, D.C. • Pie Shop
10/03 • Atlanta, GA • TBA
10/04 • Pensacola, FL • The Handlebar
10/05 • Adams, TN • Spoopy Festival
10/08 • St. Louis, MO • The Platypus
10/09 • Grand Rapids, MI • Pyramid Scheme
10/10 • Madison, WI • Gamma Ray Bar
10/11 • Columbus, OH • Ace of Cups
10/12 • Dayton, OH • Dayton 20th Music Fest – Blind Bob’s
10/14 • Kansas City, MO • Sister Anne’s Records and Coffee
10/15 • Denver, CO • Lost Lake
10/16 • Salt Lake City, UT • The DLC
10/17 • Boise, ID • Shrine Social Club (Basement)
10/18 • Portland, OR • Star Theater
10/19 • Seattle, WA • Sunset Tavern
10/22 • San Francisco, CA • Bottom of the Hill
10/23 • Los Angeles, CA • Permanent Records Roadhouse
10/25 • Tucson, AZ • 191 Toole
10/26 • Albuquerque, NM • Juno Brewery
10/28 • Dallas, TX • TBA
10/29 • Austin, TX • TBA
11/01 • Chicago, IL • Beat Kitchen
11/02 • Cleveland, OH • Beachland Ballroom
