King Isis – Dissonance

King Isis (they/she) is back with the grunge-filled single “Dissonance,” produced by frequent collaborator and childhood friend, Jaden Wiggins. The new song continues their exploration with themes of catharsis and acceptance, coming to terms with experiences, thoughts and processes that shape us to be who we are.

On the track King Isis says:

“’Dissonance’ is a song about embracing the differences that make us whole, that make us who we are. It leans into the ‘other,’ a celebration of the pieces of selves that we may feel adverse to or are socially rejected. I’ve spent a lot of time trying to conform and present in ways that were outside of myself to appease the perceptions of others. So this is a song about being happy and full in my own, however that shows up. It’s embracing the tension and uneasiness in self and communal discovery, just loving yourself fully and those around you who embrace that difference.”

“Dissonance” follows the release of their breakout EP shed in March, heavily inspired by Gloria E. Anzaldúa’s seminal text Borderlands/La Frontera and its examination of snakes as a metaphor and theme of purging.

