Blondshell ft Bully – Docket

As she prepares to head to Europe for sets at tentpole festivals like Glastonbury and Roskilde, 2023’s breakthrough artist, Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) has shared a live in-studio performance video for her latest critically-acclaimed single “Docket (feat. Bully)” via Partisan Records. The track garnered countless accolades upon its release and today’s video captures the chemistry the duo discovered as they laid down the track.

This summer has proven to be a busy one for Blondshell as she crisscrosses North America, the UK, and Europe in support of her 2023 debut self-titled album.

She recently played to captivated audiences at New York City’s Governors Ball Festival and Boston Calling Festival. This fall, Blondshell will support Glass Animals on select West Coast dates including a stop at The Forum in Los Angeles on September 11, before performing at the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, NJ, and Columbia, MD’s All Things Go Festival later that month.

Blondshell Live Dates:

06/30/24 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival

07/01/24 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

07/02/24 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

07/04/24 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

07/05/24 – Ewijk, NL – Down The Rabbit Hole

07/07/24 – Lac de Malsaucy, FR – Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

07/13/24 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival

07/31/24 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle SOLD OUT

08/01-04/24 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Festival

08/03/24 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

08/07/24 – Budapest, HU – Sziget Festival

08/09/24 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West Festival

08/10/24 – Oslo, NO – Øyafestivalen

08/13/24 – Istanbul, TR – PSM Loves Summer / Zorl

08/15/24 – Charleville Mezieres, FR – Le Cabaret Vert

08/16/24 – Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop

08/18/24 – Crickhowell UK – Green Man Festival

08/31/24 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheatre – w/ Glass Animals

09/07/24 – George, WA – The Gorge – w/ Glass Animals

09/14/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum – w/ Glass Animals

09/20-22/24 – Camden, NJ – XPoNential Music Festival

