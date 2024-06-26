Blondshell ft Bully – Docket
As she prepares to head to Europe for sets at tentpole festivals like Glastonbury and Roskilde, 2023’s breakthrough artist, Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) has shared a live in-studio performance video for her latest critically-acclaimed single “Docket (feat. Bully)” via Partisan Records. The track garnered countless accolades upon its release and today’s video captures the chemistry the duo discovered as they laid down the track.
This summer has proven to be a busy one for Blondshell as she crisscrosses North America, the UK, and Europe in support of her 2023 debut self-titled album.
She recently played to captivated audiences at New York City’s Governors Ball Festival and Boston Calling Festival. This fall, Blondshell will support Glass Animals on select West Coast dates including a stop at The Forum in Los Angeles on September 11, before performing at the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, NJ, and Columbia, MD’s All Things Go Festival later that month.
Blondshell Live Dates:
06/30/24 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival
07/01/24 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall
07/02/24 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds
07/04/24 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival
07/05/24 – Ewijk, NL – Down The Rabbit Hole
07/07/24 – Lac de Malsaucy, FR – Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
07/13/24 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival
07/31/24 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle SOLD OUT
08/01-04/24 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Festival
08/03/24 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
08/07/24 – Budapest, HU – Sziget Festival
08/09/24 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West Festival
08/10/24 – Oslo, NO – Øyafestivalen
08/13/24 – Istanbul, TR – PSM Loves Summer / Zorl
08/15/24 – Charleville Mezieres, FR – Le Cabaret Vert
08/16/24 – Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop
08/18/24 – Crickhowell UK – Green Man Festival
08/31/24 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheatre – w/ Glass Animals
09/07/24 – George, WA – The Gorge – w/ Glass Animals
09/14/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum – w/ Glass Animals
09/20-22/24 – Camden, NJ – XPoNential Music Festival
