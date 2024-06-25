Xiu Xiu – 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips
Over the course of the last two decades, Xiu Xiu’s prolific and influential output of acclaimed albums and collaborations has been consistently dazzling. They’ve released 17 full-length LPs. They have toured the globe relentlessly, performing in places as far off the beaten path as Kazakhstan and Lebanon and places institutionally vital as the Guggenheim and Centre Pompidou.
Today Xiu Xiu announces the new album 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips, due for release September 27, 2024 via Polyvinyl.
On 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips, Angela Seo, David Kendrick, and Jamie Stewart deliver some of the band’s most compelling and mesmerizing music to date. Mixed by John Congleton (Chelsea Wolfe, Swans, Lana Del Rey) this album is unlike anything the band has ever recorded previously and was motivated by the destruction of previous aesthetic notions, as well as the band’s recent move from Los Angeles to Berlin.
The album’s announcement is accompanied by the confirmation of extensive World Tour Dates, along with the enthralling lead single “Common Loon” which features squealing, anthemic, arpeggiated guitars countered by Jamie Stewart’s trademark haunting, confessional vocals.
Stewart calls the song: “A boogie embrace for queer perverts across the multiverse.” The release of “Common Loon” comes with an NSFW video which was shot, directed, edited, and stars performance artist Alicia McDaid as “Mcdazzler, Britney Spears, The Angelologist, Smurfette, Garfield, Pepe, Anna Nicole Smith Joker, Led Zeppelin groupie, Galactica Darkstar, Jason Voorhees, Frida Kardashian, Viagra, Goth Monica Geller, Chemtrails, Ghöstmilf, She Hulk, Carmela Soprano, Cathy, Bret Michaels, Andy Warhol and Odie.”
Of the video, Jamie Stewart shares: “The song ‘Common Loon,’ for us, is about reveling in perversity, cuckooness, queerness and/or the unquenchable personal requirement to wild out. As MASSIVE fans of Alicia McDazzler’s work, we could think of no one else more qualified to embody those ways of being and no one else who would crank them up further than we would have ever imagined. She is an inspiration and icon to all LOONS!”
Alicia McDaid shares: “I used footage of myself as @mcdazzler and lots of different characters from the past 10 years to compose what I hope feels like an end of pop culture freak life flashing before your third eye journey to the corndog underworld which emerges into the collective funnel cake in the sky that exists within everything and nothing where all beings are truly free to headbang as Garfield and Odie simultaneously.”
Xiu Xiu – WORLD TOUR DATES
(all dates in North America on-sale by 6/28 @ 10am local time)
# w/ EVICSHEN
% Special commission by Seattle Theater Group – dance by Zoe Juniper with live music by Xiu Xiu
09/20 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
09/21 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
09/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
09/23 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
09/24 – Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
09/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UCSD
09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
09/28 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
09/30 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/02 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
10/05 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit
10/06 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
10/07 – Tampa, FL @ Crowba
10/08 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows
10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/10 – Durham, NC @ TBA
10/11 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca
10/15 – New York, NY @ LPR
10/16 – Providence, RI @ AS220 Live Arts
10/17 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery
10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
10/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
10/23 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk
10/24 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10/26 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast
10/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area Foundation for the Arts
10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room
11/08 – Groeningen, Netherlands @ Vera
11/09 – Den Bosch, Netherlands @ FAQ Festival
11/10 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ De Doelen
11/11 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique
11/13 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
11/14 – Brighton, UK @ Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA)
11/15 – Stockport, UK @ St Mary’s
11/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 Cottiers
11/17 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
11/19 – London, UK @ Heaven #
11/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach #
11/22 – Brest, France @ Festival Invisible #
11/23 – Paris, France @ Hasard Ludique #
11/25 – Grenoble, France @ Le Ciel #
11/27 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Soft Spot / Kantine #
11/28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory #
11/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido #
11/30 – Poznań, Poland @ Próżność #
05/17 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre %
05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %
