Xiu Xiu – 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips

Over the course of the last two decades, Xiu Xiu’s prolific and influential output of acclaimed albums and collaborations has been consistently dazzling. They’ve released 17 full-length LPs. They have toured the globe relentlessly, performing in places as far off the beaten path as Kazakhstan and Lebanon and places institutionally vital as the Guggenheim and Centre Pompidou.

Today Xiu Xiu announces the new album 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips, due for release September 27, 2024 via Polyvinyl.

On 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips, Angela Seo, David Kendrick, and Jamie Stewart deliver some of the band’s most compelling and mesmerizing music to date. Mixed by John Congleton (Chelsea Wolfe, Swans, Lana Del Rey) this album is unlike anything the band has ever recorded previously and was motivated by the destruction of previous aesthetic notions, as well as the band’s recent move from Los Angeles to Berlin.

The album’s announcement is accompanied by the confirmation of extensive World Tour Dates, along with the enthralling lead single “Common Loon” which features squealing, anthemic, arpeggiated guitars countered by Jamie Stewart’s trademark haunting, confessional vocals.

Stewart calls the song: “A boogie embrace for queer perverts across the multiverse.” The release of “Common Loon” comes with an NSFW video which was shot, directed, edited, and stars performance artist Alicia McDaid as “Mcdazzler, Britney Spears, The Angelologist, Smurfette, Garfield, Pepe, Anna Nicole Smith Joker, Led Zeppelin groupie, Galactica Darkstar, Jason Voorhees, Frida Kardashian, Viagra, Goth Monica Geller, Chemtrails, Ghöstmilf, She Hulk, Carmela Soprano, Cathy, Bret Michaels, Andy Warhol and Odie.”

Of the video, Jamie Stewart shares: “The song ‘Common Loon,’ for us, is about reveling in perversity, cuckooness, queerness and/or the unquenchable personal requirement to wild out. As MASSIVE fans of Alicia McDazzler’s work, we could think of no one else more qualified to embody those ways of being and no one else who would crank them up further than we would have ever imagined. She is an inspiration and icon to all LOONS!”

Alicia McDaid shares: “I used footage of myself as @mcdazzler and lots of different characters from the past 10 years to compose what I hope feels like an end of pop culture freak life flashing before your third eye journey to the corndog underworld which emerges into the collective funnel cake in the sky that exists within everything and nothing where all beings are truly free to headbang as Garfield and Odie simultaneously.”

Xiu Xiu – WORLD TOUR DATES

(all dates in North America on-sale by 6/28 @ 10am local time)

# w/ EVICSHEN

% Special commission by Seattle Theater Group – dance by Zoe Juniper with live music by Xiu Xiu

09/20 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

09/21 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

09/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

09/23 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

09/24 – Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

09/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UCSD

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

09/28 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

09/30 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/02 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

10/05 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit

10/06 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

10/07 – Tampa, FL @ Crowba

10/08 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows

10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/10 – Durham, NC @ TBA

10/11 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca

10/15 – New York, NY @ LPR

10/16 – Providence, RI @ AS220 Live Arts

10/17 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

10/23 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk

10/24 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/26 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

10/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area Foundation for the Arts

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

11/08 – Groeningen, Netherlands @ Vera

11/09 – Den Bosch, Netherlands @ FAQ Festival

11/10 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ De Doelen

11/11 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

11/13 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

11/14 – Brighton, UK @ Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA)

11/15 – Stockport, UK @ St Mary’s

11/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 Cottiers

11/17 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

11/19 – London, UK @ Heaven #

11/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach #

11/22 – Brest, France @ Festival Invisible #

11/23 – Paris, France @ Hasard Ludique #

11/25 – Grenoble, France @ Le Ciel #

11/27 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Soft Spot / Kantine #

11/28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory #

11/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido #

11/30 – Poznań, Poland @ Próżność #

05/17 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre %

05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %

#xiuxiuforlife