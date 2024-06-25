Sex Week – Sex Week EP

Sex Week, the Brookyln, NY duo comprised of actor and musician Pearl Amanda Dickson and songwriter and producer Richard Orofino, announce their self-titled debut, Sex Week EP, due August 30th via Grand Jury.

Along with the announcement the band shares an unhinged self-directed video for their eerie new single and EP centerpiece, “Cockpit.”

Of the bewitching track the band says “Have you ever looked an apple in the eye? Have you heard the way it weeps before you devour it? Or have you ever noticed the peach before you squash it? Your place in the cockpit. You are the cockpit. You’re the pilot in the cockpit.”

#sexweeek