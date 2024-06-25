Kim Gordon – ECRP

Ahead of her summer European tour kicking off tonight, Kim Gordon has released a new non-album single, “ECRP,” with an accompanying video once again featuring, this time as director, her daughter, Coco Gordon Moore. In it, quick-cutting shots of a variety of New York street scenes augment the Justin Raisen-produced song’s disorienting sonics, as Gordon intones of “rumors of free speech” and “ashes on the nightstand.”

Having just wrapped a run of North American dates, including a packed gig at New York’s Central Park SummerStage, Gordon will begin a European run Tuesday (June 25) in London. Dates are on the books through Nov. 11 in Lisbon.

KIM GORDON ON TOUR:

June 25 – London, UK – Koko

June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival

June 29 – Luxembourg, LU – Siren’s Call

June 30 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury

July 2 – Prague, CZ – MEETFACTORY SOLD OUT

July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

July 6 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuberg

July 18 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW

July 19 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW

July 20 – Adelaide, SA – Unsound Illuminate Adelaide

July 21 – Brisbane, QLD – Open Frame Brisbane Powerhouse

July 24 – Melbourne, VIC – Northcote Theatre SOLD OUT

July 25 – Melbourne, VI – Northcote Theatre

July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

August 2 – Incheon, SK – Pentaport

August 30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

August 31 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 1 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot

September 27 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

October 3 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

October 4 – Arcosanti, AZ – FORM Festival

October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music Hungary

October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale

October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar

November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan

November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena

November 5 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who

November 9 – Barcelona, ES – MIRA Digital Arts Festival

November 11 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB no Capitolio

November 17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital

#kimletgordon