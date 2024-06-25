Geneva Jacuzzi – Triple Fire

Today Los Angeles-based multimedia artist Geneva Jacuzzi announces Triple Fire, her third full-length and first since signing with Dais Records, due for release August 23rd, 2024.

The announcement is accompanied by the scorching lead single “Art Is Dangerous” the sound of sexy, sly, post-apocalyptic camp and Factory Records-esque drum machinery, flickering between the chic and surreal.

The single comes with an equally arresting yet celebratory video that Geneva created and stars in (alongside Peter Kalisch and Byron Adams), additionally featuring numerous cameos from a variety of artists in her orbit, including:

Weyes Blood, Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), Mac DeMarco, Drab Majesty, Ian Svenonius, Ron Athey, King Woman, Seth Bogart, Twin Shadow, Izzy Glaudini (Automatic), John Carroll Kirby, Patriarchy, Sextile, Riki, Dynasty Handbag, Tempers, Kontravoid, Cooper B Handy, Chris Coady, Iggy Gonzalez, Nick Aguayo, Nour Mobarak, Josh da Costa, Donzi, Romy (Romy Hoffman), Diva Dompe, Toucan, Thalia Mavros, Nedda Afsari, Skylar Kaplan, JJ Stratford, Mira Billote (White Magic), Cate Kennan, Isabella Behraven, Mike Long, Renee Clark, Emily Anderson, Roderick Edens, Andrew Briggs

Geneva Jacuzzi shares: “This video is about artists… of all different mediums. Musicians, performance artists, painters, filmmakers, photographers, writers, video artists. I come from the lineage of Los Angeles’s art and music ‘underground,’ which is quite special and full of incredible friends and people who motivate me. I’m a solo artist but I cherish my community of people who inspire me and wanted to share this debut with everyone.”

