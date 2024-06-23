The Other LA – Defiant

The Other LA release new single “Defiant.”

The world may have broken, but it has always been that way for lead singer Aria and long time ally Mac Lee. After being held down and told to conform, they decided to hit back with their new release – “DEFIANT”. It is time to rail against ideas, people, authority figures and declare – I will not go silent, I am Defiant.

“Defiant” is a fast-paced track that opens with heavy tribal drums, setting a powerful tone. The song features a guttural yet ethereal vocal performance, expressing the raw emotion of breaking free. “Defiant” transcends their typical break-out anthem, “I’m Not Broken”, capturing the spirit of punk from the ’70s, the disaffected Gen X of the ’90s, and the resilient individuals of the 2020s. From the compelling hook “I won’t be silenced” to the liberating bridge “Set me free,” this song is designed to ignite passion and inspire fans to raise their fists and chant the anthemic line, “I am Defiant.”

The Other LA Tour Dates:

Friday, 7/5 in Franklin, OH @ JD Legends w/ Scotty Austin / Rehab

Saturday, 7/6 in Danville, KY @ The Nook w/ Scotty Austin / Rehab

Sunday, 7/7 in Park Hills, MO @ Park Hills Underground w/ Scotty Austin / Rehab

Thursday, 7/11 in Wheeling, WV @ Generations Pub w/ Scotty Austin / Rehab

Friday, 7/12 in Conneautville, PA @ Country Corner Inn w/ Scotty Austin / Rehab

Saturday, 7/13 in Virginia Beach, VA @ Scandals Live

Sunday, 7/14 in Raleigh, NC @ Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard w/ Scotty Austin / Rehab

Monday, 9/9 in Miami, FL Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Tuesday, 9/10 in Miami, FL Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Wednesday, 9/11 in Miami, FL Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Thursday, 9/12 in Miami, FL Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Friday, 9/13 in Miami, FL Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Saturday, 9/14 in Satellite Beach, FL @ Wynfield’s w/ Scotty Austin

Sunday, 9/15 in Pompano Beach, FL @ Piper’s w/ Scotty Austin

#theotherla