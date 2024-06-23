Sheppard – ZORA

Australian pop superstars, Sheppard, release their highly anticipated new studio album ZORA.

The album features the single “Edge Of The Earth.”

The new LP is the sibling band’s fourth full-length and follows a sold-out US North East Tour that culminated with a Central Park SummerStage Performance as part of this year’s Aussie BBQ. ZORA also comes as the band celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their global mega-hit “Geronimo,” which has gone viral once again.

As one of Brisbane’s most successful bands of all time, Sheppard are enjoying a renaissance with recent singles lighting up charts on five continents while a new generation on social media discover the hits that have seen the sibling trio become certified 36x Platinum and cross two billion streams worldwide.

ZORA is the first studio album for the band since 2021’s Kaleidoscope Eyes (ARIA #2), 2018’s Watching the Sky (ARIA #1) and their debut LP in 2014, Bombs Away (ARIA #2). ZORA contains 16 tracks that explore themes of resilience, hope, despair and strength, all underpinned by Sheppard’s trademark brand of anthemic pop designed to be turned up loud.

Sheppard are George Sheppard (lead vocals, guitar), Amy Sheppard (lead vocals, keys) and Emma Sheppard (bass, backing vocals). Last fall they relocated from Brisbane to Nashville, TN where they plan to base themselves for the next few years.

