Natalie Jane – Somebody to Someone (I Just Wanna Fall In Love)

Natalie Jane shared her soulful new single, “Somebody to Someone (I Just Wanna Fall in Love).” The poignant ballad captures the universal longing for a love that will last. The New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter wrote the track with Roy Lenzo (Anne-Marie, Lil Nas X) and Ariana Wong (Kaash Paige, Njomza), who also produced, and frequent collaborator Paul Daniel (Lyrical Lemonade, Rence).

The song’s message clearly resonates with fans – in the lead up to its release, Natalie’s teaser videos amassed over 25 million combined views and inspired 13,000 creations on TikTok, with many fans sharing about the qualities they’re looking for in a partner.

Natalie will perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago (August 3) and Berlin (September 7). Earlier this year, she traveled North America, Europe and the U.K. on her sold-out Where Am I? Again Tour.

