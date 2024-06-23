Kate Nash – 9 Sad Symphonies

Platinum-selling artist Kate Nash has released her anticipated new album 9 Sad Symphonies, out on Kill Rock Stars.

Inspired by Old Hollywood and vintage musicals, the album was produced by Danish producer Frederik Thaae, with whom she worked on the 2022 musical Only Gold. Along with the album, she also shares the music video for her new single “Ray,” a song that delves deeper into mental health struggles which Kate was inspired to write for a fan on their birthday. The video features professional Broadway dancers who she also worked with on Only Gold, including Tony nominee Karine Plantadit, SYTYCD winner Gaby Diaz, original Hamilton cast members Thayne Jasperson and Morgan Marcell, among others.

“‘Ray’ is about suicidal thoughts and finding a way through your pain, the journey of a struggle with mental health. Giving yourself the chance to struggle and figure something out,” says Kate. “I did a livestream talk on my Patreon during the pandemic with the American Association of Suicidology as some of my fans were really struggling, we all were and we found support through each other. It was a really beautiful community building moment. We learnt a lot together and found ways to talk about these issues. I wrote this song for a fan on their birthday. I made the video whilst working on Only Gold with some of the incredibly talented cast members of the show, we performed it live like a talent show in one of our dressing rooms. It was such a sweet experience. It felt so genuine and nerve wracking, everyone really allowed themselves to be so vulnerable and they’re so beautifully talented I could have edited a million different versions of this music video!”

2024 North American Tour Dates

October 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

October 11 – Washington DC @ Howard Theatre

October 12 – New York, NY @ Racket

October 15 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

October 17 – Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

October 18 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

October 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

October 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable

October 22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

October 24 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

October 26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

October 27 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

October 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

October 29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 1 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

November 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

