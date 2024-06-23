Alice Glass ft Clip – Remains

Los Angeles’ Alice Glass teams up with New York City’s Clip for their new song “REMAINS.” Alongside the new single, Alice and Clip share the Respective Collective-created visuals, which sees the pair dancing in delis, cruising in cars, and walking the streets of New York City through a distorted and pixelated lens.

“REMAINS” marks the first taste of a larger project to come from Alice later this year.

Speaking about “REMAINS,” Alice shares, “When I first heard Clip’s music, I immediately thought her voice has a unique magic to it. Clip has always been so kind to me and when I thought about who I wanted to collaborate with for this project, she was the first artist that came to mind. I’m really proud of what we created together and grateful for her friendship!”

