Olivia O’Brien – love & limerence

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien releases anticipated EP love & limerence.

The 5-track EP includes previously released singles “glimpse of me,”and “blip.” She released the video for “Here, Alone, Again” to celebrate the release.

Over the past month Olivia has performed a few times including last night’s sold-out show at The Racket in NYC and an intimate sold-out Sofar Sounds show. love & limerence serve as Olivia’s first project released under her own label, girlhood records via Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide.

On the project, Olivia states, “love and limerence is a collection of songs that i wrote about my personal experiences with dating and romantic relationships.”

#oliviaobrien