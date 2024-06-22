Klemntyna – SHE

Rising alt-pop artist Klemntyna has released her debut album SHE via The Color Indigo Records.

A genre defying commentary about the ups and downs of navigating the world while coming of age, SHE shares Klemntyna’s own experience with relationships, growth, and ambition, and features new single “DISTANCE” , a driving, synth-drenched plea that stares down the feeling of being in a constant race against your own ambition and on an ever-increasing journey to achieve your goals.

“‘DISTANCE’ is a song I wrote after realizing that the farther I am on my journey as an artist, the more there is for me to accomplish.” shares Klemntyna on the new single. “At the same time, it expresses the feeling of being overwhelmed and tired when chasing your dreams becomes a race you’re running against yourself. Spending so much time on social media, it’s easy to believe that you’re constantly behind.”

“I hope that the song will resonate with those who might be pressuring themselves to succeed,” Klemntyna continues. “It’s such a common feeling, especially in your 20s, which is why I wanted to make it the first track on my debut album. It’s about coming of age and the various challenges I dealt with as a 20-year-old, so I hope people will find it comforting to know that they’re not alone in experiencing all the feelings I write about on SHE.” #klemntyna