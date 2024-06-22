Daisy Grenade – Hypocrite

Rising power punk darlings Daisy Grenade have shared their new single “Hypocrite” via Public Consumption/DCD2/Fueled By Ramen. Inspired by the iconic melodies of the early 2000s movies à la Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the song was co-written alongside Lil Aaron (Blink 182, Kim Petras, blackbear) and co-produced by Courtney Ballard (State Champs, Waterparks, 5SOS) and Stefano Pigliapoco. The track arrives alongside an official music video directed by Hannah Klein and Jamie Rice.

Daisy Grenade reflects, “Um, I think we just wrote the song of the summer? ‘Hypocrite’ is a sardonic syrupy sweet summer anthem fit for a manic pixie dream girl. This song screams its hook at the men who tell you how to run your life, but still don’t own a bed frame. ‘Hypocrite’ is an anthemic, sour-sucker punch to the toxic loser in your life— if they didn’t hear you the first time, maybe spelling it out for them will do the trick. If you can’t relate to this song? We’re jealous.”

Next month, they’ll be hitting the road for Sad Summer Fest alongside Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder years and more. The festival kicks off on July 11th at The Backyard in Sacramento, CA, and will hit major markets coast to coast, including New York’s Pier 17, before wrapping in early August. The duo is also set to perform at the inaugural Pop Punk Summer Camp in Flagstaff, AZ, and this year’s When We Were Young Festival in Vegas, NV.

DAISY GRENADE 2024 TOUR DATES

JUL 11, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – The Backyard – Sacramento, CA

JUL 13, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Observatory Festival Grounds – Santa Ana, CA

JUL 14, 2024 – Pop Punk Summer Camp – Flagstaff, AZ

JUL 16, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

JUL 19, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

JUL 20, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

JUL 21, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Crofoot Festival Grounds – Pontiac, MI

JUL 23, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Stage AE Outdoor – Pittsburgh, PA

JUL 24, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH

JUL 26, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

JUL 27, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Coachman Park – Clearwater, FL

JUL 29, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH

AUG 1, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Pier 17 – New York, NY

AUG 3, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – The Palladium Outdoor – Worcester, MA

AUG 4, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

AUG 6, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Canalside – Buffalo, NY

AUG 8, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Skyline Stage at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

AUG 9, 2024 – Sad Summer Festival – Chrysalis at Merriweather Park – Columbia, MD

OCT 19, 2024 – When We Were Young Festival – Las Vegas, NV

#daisygrenade