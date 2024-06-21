Upsahl – Summer So Hot
Today, to usher in the official start of summer, Pop-rulebreaker UPSAHL makes her long awaited return with a brand new single and accompanying music video titled “Summer so hot,” out now via Arista.
The new single comes on the heels of UPSAHL announcing her 40+ date international 2024 “Melt me down” headline tour earlier this week with a run of shows across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
“Summer so hot” kicks off a new era for UPSAHL as she demonstrates her sonically elevated new sound. Destined to be played on a speaker out by the pool in warm weather, the track is a sexy summer anthem showcasing UPSAHL’s breezy vocals, impressive breath work with packed lyrical verses and an electro-infused bassline keeping the beat. The music video, replete with fans, ice cubes, and popsicles, emphasizes the sweltering heat UPSAHL is doing her best to cool off from. Alternating between a poolside dance party (from which you can see the detritus of the previous night’s debauchery strewn across the lawn) and a sensual video shoot in the cool confines of the house, UPSAHL perfectly encapsulates what a typical summer hang looks like in the throes of soaring temps.
UPSAHL 2024 UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES
^Festival
August 9, 2024 – Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest 2024^
August 11, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli
August 12, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2
August 14, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Storm
August 16, 2024 – Sankt Pölten, Austria – FM4 Frequency 2024^
August 17, 2024 – Warszawa, Poland – Klub Hydrozagadka
August 21, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks
August 24, 2024 – Bergen, Norway – Feelings 2024^
September 10, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage
September 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
September 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
September 16, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX, – Tulips
September 17, 2024 – Austin, TX – Parish
September 18, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
September 20, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
September 21, 2024 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
September 22, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
September 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
September 25, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
September 27, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
September 28, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
September 30, 2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
October 1, 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
October 3, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop
October 5, 2024 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver – Perplexiplex at Convergence Station
October 6, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
October 8, 2024 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
October 9, 2024 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
October 11, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
November 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy 2
November 8, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – G2
November 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3
November 11, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s
November 12, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
November 14, 2024 – Bristol, UK – Exchange
November 15, 2024 – London, UK – Lafayette
November 17, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka
November 18, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ
November 19, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – KENT Club
November 21, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44
November 22, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar
November 24, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
November 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor
November 26, 2024 – Paris, France – Badaboum
