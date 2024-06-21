Upsahl – Summer So Hot

Today, to usher in the official start of summer, Pop-rulebreaker UPSAHL makes her long awaited return with a brand new single and accompanying music video titled “Summer so hot,” out now via Arista.

The new single comes on the heels of UPSAHL announcing her 40+ date international 2024 “Melt me down” headline tour earlier this week with a run of shows across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“Summer so hot” kicks off a new era for UPSAHL as she demonstrates her sonically elevated new sound. Destined to be played on a speaker out by the pool in warm weather, the track is a sexy summer anthem showcasing UPSAHL’s breezy vocals, impressive breath work with packed lyrical verses and an electro-infused bassline keeping the beat. The music video, replete with fans, ice cubes, and popsicles, emphasizes the sweltering heat UPSAHL is doing her best to cool off from. Alternating between a poolside dance party (from which you can see the detritus of the previous night’s debauchery strewn across the lawn) and a sensual video shoot in the cool confines of the house, UPSAHL perfectly encapsulates what a typical summer hang looks like in the throes of soaring temps.

UPSAHL 2024 UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES

^Festival

August 9, 2024 – Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest 2024^

August 11, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

August 12, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2

August 14, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Storm

August 16, 2024 – Sankt Pölten, Austria – FM4 Frequency 2024^

August 17, 2024 – Warszawa, Poland – Klub Hydrozagadka

August 21, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks

August 24, 2024 – Bergen, Norway – Feelings 2024^

September 10, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage

September 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

September 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

September 16, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX, – Tulips

September 17, 2024 – Austin, TX – Parish

September 18, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

September 20, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

September 21, 2024 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

September 22, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

September 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 25, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

September 27, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

September 28, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

September 30, 2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

October 1, 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

October 3, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop

October 5, 2024 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver – Perplexiplex at Convergence Station

October 6, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

October 8, 2024 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 9, 2024 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October 11, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

November 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy 2

November 8, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – G2

November 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3

November 11, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s

November 12, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega

November 14, 2024 – Bristol, UK – Exchange

November 15, 2024 – London, UK – Lafayette

November 17, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka

November 18, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ

November 19, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – KENT Club

November 21, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

November 22, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar

November 24, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

November 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

November 26, 2024 – Paris, France – Badaboum

#upsahl