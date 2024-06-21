NIKI – Blue Moon

Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter NIKI revealed a new single titled “Blue Moon.” It follows the announcement of her upcoming album Buzz out August 9 via 88rising and flirtatious lead single “Too Much Of A Good Thing.”

“Blue Moon” was penned by NIKI during her 2023 Nicole World Tour, in the aftermath of a four-year relationship that felt like home but suddenly fell apart. A Blue Moon in astrology is a cosmic rarity, often linked to heightened clarity. It’s fitting, then, that NIKI taps into this energy, sharing her experience with vulnerability and openness.

NIKI says “I wrote Blue Moon lamenting the slow, then sudden demise of a truly significant relationship. It’s about the deepest and rarest of loves we might stumble upon (once in the bluest of moons, if we’re lucky), and then realizing we’d stumbled upon it too early for it to stand a chance. It’s that classic trope of right person, wrong time.”

In celebration of the forthcoming album, NIKI will embark on her biggest tour to date spanning 41 markets in North America, Europe, the UK, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

