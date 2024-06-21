Morgan Wade – Moth To Flame

Morgan Wade returns with another look into her upcoming album Obsessed with latest release ‘Moth to a Flame’.

Wrought with yearning, ‘Moth to a Flame’ plays over a lilting acoustic guitar line complemented by a soulful lap steel and piano. An ode to finding our dreamed-of love, the track puts Wade’s singular vocal front and center, finding power in quiet, reverent delivery.

An entirely solo-written, stripped-down 14-track collection, Obsessed was produced by her touring guitarist Clint Wells and showcases Wade at her rawest and most vulnerable. She writes with incredible force about the ache for home and the emotion of being reunited with loved ones, of feeling dangerously preoccupied with someone, and of being in situations that society might consider outside the norm.

On Obsessed, Wade also does a thorough examination and inventory of her journey as a person, not sparing any ugly details when she’s been the one at fault. The album arrives August 16th via Sony Music and follows here celebrated Psychopath, which was named one of 2023’s best albums by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and more.

Meanwhile, having wrapped her headlining unplugged CROSSING STATE LINES world tour last month, Wade recently began her opening stint on Alanis Morissette’s TRIPLE MOON TOUR alongside her musical icon. With Joan Jett rounding the bill, the TRIPLE MOON TOUR continues this summer hitting arenas and amphitheaters across America.

