Acclaimed band Lake Street Dive’s highly-anticipated eighth album Good Together is out now via Fantasy Records.

Earlier this week, they took the stage to perform “Dance With a Stranger” from the new album on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“A song inspired by a square dance, where folks from different communities come together and get a chance to move together,” details the band’s Bridget Kearney. “It’s always a good antidote for working out the kinks, personally and interpersonally. Get EVERYBODY in a room together and let them DANCE.”

The band just kicked off their Good Together Tour in support of the new music. Highlights include their upcoming return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 21, as well as their inaugural headline performance at Madison Square Garden on September 14. They’ll also be playing to a sold-out crowd at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 27.

LAKE STREET DIVE—GOOD TOGETHER TOUR 2024

June 27—Ottawa, ON—Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 28—Toronto, ON—Toronto Jazz Festival—History (SOLD OUT)

June 29—Saratoga Springs, NY—Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

July 2—Nantucket, MA—The Chicken Box (SOLD OUT)

July 3—Nantucket, MA—The Chicken Box (SOLD OUT)

July 6—Marshfield, MA—Levitate Music And Arts Festival

July 7—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

July 9—Cleveland, OH—TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

July 10—Interlochen, MI—Interlochen Center

for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium

July 12—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 13—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 16—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park

July 17—Bentonville, AR—The Momentary

July 19—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 23—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series (SOLD OUT)

July 26—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 27—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre (SOLD OUT)

July 28—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 30—Ketchum, ID—Sun Valley Center for the Arts

August 1—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum Theatre

August 2—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre

August 3—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (SOLD OUT)

August 4—Seattle, WA— Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

August 17—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point (SOLD OUT)

August 18—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

September 13—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 14—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

September 15—Philadelphia, PA—The Mann

September 17—Buffalo, NY—Terminal B at the Outer Harbor

September 19—Shelburne, VT—The Green At Shelburne Museum (SOLD OUT)

September 20—Shelburne, VT—The Green At Shelburne Museum (SOLD OUT)

September 21—Hammondsport, NY—The Pavilion At Point Of The Bluff Vineyards

September 23—Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live

September 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field

September 26—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

September 27—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

September 28—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field

September 30—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Outdoor

October 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

October 2—Richmond, VA—Maymont

October 4—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater

October 5—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6—North Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery

October 8—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

October 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

October 12—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

