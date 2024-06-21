Lake Street Dive – Good Together
Acclaimed band Lake Street Dive’s highly-anticipated eighth album Good Together is out now via Fantasy Records.
Earlier this week, they took the stage to perform “Dance With a Stranger” from the new album on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
“A song inspired by a square dance, where folks from different communities come together and get a chance to move together,” details the band’s Bridget Kearney. “It’s always a good antidote for working out the kinks, personally and interpersonally. Get EVERYBODY in a room together and let them DANCE.”
The band just kicked off their Good Together Tour in support of the new music. Highlights include their upcoming return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 21, as well as their inaugural headline performance at Madison Square Garden on September 14. They’ll also be playing to a sold-out crowd at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 27.
LAKE STREET DIVE—GOOD TOGETHER TOUR 2024
June 27—Ottawa, ON—Ottawa Jazz Festival
June 28—Toronto, ON—Toronto Jazz Festival—History (SOLD OUT)
June 29—Saratoga Springs, NY—Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
July 2—Nantucket, MA—The Chicken Box (SOLD OUT)
July 3—Nantucket, MA—The Chicken Box (SOLD OUT)
July 6—Marshfield, MA—Levitate Music And Arts Festival
July 7—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
July 9—Cleveland, OH—TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
July 10—Interlochen, MI—Interlochen Center
for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium
July 12—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 13—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater
July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center
July 16—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park
July 17—Bentonville, AR—The Momentary
July 19—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)
July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
July 23—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series (SOLD OUT)
July 26—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
July 27—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre (SOLD OUT)
July 28—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
July 30—Ketchum, ID—Sun Valley Center for the Arts
August 1—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum Theatre
August 2—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
August 3—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (SOLD OUT)
August 4—Seattle, WA— Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
August 17—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point (SOLD OUT)
August 18—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point
September 13—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 14—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
September 15—Philadelphia, PA—The Mann
September 17—Buffalo, NY—Terminal B at the Outer Harbor
September 19—Shelburne, VT—The Green At Shelburne Museum (SOLD OUT)
September 20—Shelburne, VT—The Green At Shelburne Museum (SOLD OUT)
September 21—Hammondsport, NY—The Pavilion At Point Of The Bluff Vineyards
September 23—Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live
September 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field
September 26—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed
September 27—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)
September 28—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field
September 30—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Outdoor
October 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE
October 2—Richmond, VA—Maymont
October 4—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater
October 5—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 6—North Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery
October 8—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit
October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern
October 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)
October 12—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern
#lakestreetdive