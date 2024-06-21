Kittie – Fire

KITTIE prove that they remain the undisputed Queens of Heavy Metal as they unleash their long-awaited seventh studio album, Fire, their first in thirteen years, out now via Sumerian Records.

The album’s release is highlighted by a brand new music video for furiously incendiary title track, ‘Fire’.

Speaking on the new single, vocalist and guitarist Morgan Lander comments:

“We’ve gone from 0 to 100 within the last few years and it’s almost unfathomable that the culmination of all of our work, sacrifice, pain and triumph has finally come to fruition with the release of our 7th studio album, Fire. We burn with more determination, focus and drive than ever, and hope that these elements resonate with every word, and can be heard in every note of this album. Fire is for you!”

